Just 30 out of 146 ESG resolutions assessed by the campaign group received majority support this proxy season.

Meanwhile, 18 additional resolutions would have passed the 50% mark had BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street voted in favour, ShareAction said in its latest Voting Matters report.

There was some improvement across the board, however, but the NGO stated this was "scant".

On average, 51 asset managers assessed in both 2020 and 2021 increased their proportion of votes in favour by just four percentage points, the study highlighted.

ShareAction research manager Felix Nagrawala commented: "Although the voting performance of the industry as a whole remains stagnant, some individual managers did show substantial improvement.

"Credit Suisse and Nordea increased their percentage of ‘for' votes by 61 percentage points each, supporting 77% and 91% of ESG resolutions this year, respectively."

The six largest asset managers are said to have voted more conservatively than their proxy advisors recommended.

According to ShareAction, proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis recommended that investors support 75% and 44% of the assessed resolutions, respectively.

"But BlackRock, Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, State Street Global Advisors, Capital Group, and JP Morgan Asset Management all supported fewer than 40% of these resolutions," the report stated.

A spokesperson for Vanguard replied to ShareAction's findings and said the firm's voting record is an outcome of its engagement practices and reflects a "case-by-case" assessment of the "best interests" of its investors.

No guarantee

ShareAction's report highlighted that majority support for a resolution does not always guarantee it will be implemented, but it pointed to research by BlackRock which shows proposals passing the 50% threshold are implemented in most cases.

The three largest global asset managers - BlackRock, Vanguard Group and State Street Global Advisors - account for around $20trn in assets under management, which is roughly the equivalent to the 30 largest asset managers in Europe.

As the firms have grown, so have their stakes in S&P 500 companies. According to ShareAction, combined ownership has almost quadrupled in the last two decades meaning the so-called ‘Big Three' are now responsible for 25% of all shareholder votes cast in the stock market index.

Nagrawala said: "As such, conservative voting from these asset managers has an outsized influence in holding back progress by companies on ESG issues."

If one or more of the top three asset managers had voted differently, 18 resolutions could have passed the 50% threshold, Nagrawala highlighted.

Climate and social initiatives

Asset managers signed up to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) or Climate Action 100 (CA100+) initiatives were found to be generally more supportive of climate resolutions than non-members.

Over 70% of climate resolutions were supported by CA100+ members, while NZAM members supported 70% of such initiatives, and non-members voted in favour of 61% of climate-related shareholder initiatives.

Meanwhile, on the social front, there was "little support" for resolutions except those calling for diversity disclosure.

Out of 89 social resolutions, just 13 - all calling for disclosure on diversity information - received more than 50% of the shareholder vote.

"Resolutions aimed at changing corporate behaviour generally struggled to achieve more than 30% shareholder support," said Nagrawala.

He added: "Shareholders appeared to be most reluctant when it comes to resolutions that might affect executive pay, with very low levels of support for linking CEO pay to the salary bands for other employees.

"Resolutions focused on public health or decent working conditions also failed to garner support by asset managers this proxy season."

Vanguard's spokesperson said: "Addressing environmental and social issues that represent a material financial risk is a top engagement priority for Vanguard."

They stated the fund manager "firmly" believes in regular, year-on-year engagement with boards and management teams over environmental and social risks to "help establish good governance practices" while supporting "meaningful" change and long-term value creation.

The spokesperson added: "If a company does not demonstrate significant progress towards addressing such risks, we may hold them accountable through proxy voting.

"For example, Vanguard Funds may support an appropriately targeted shareholder proposal or cast an accountability vote to protect the long-term value for our investors."

Throughout 2021, Vanguard's stewardship team published a number of voting-related insights as well as fund level voting disclosures and annual and semi-annual reports. BlackRock and State Street have also been contacted for comment.

ShareAction's study focused on 65 asset managers. These included the world's largest 19 asset managers based on assets under management, the next largest 36 European asset managers based on AUM, followed by the largest ten UK asset managers based on AUM.