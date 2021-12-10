UK economic growth slows sharply in October

Growth slows to 0.1%

Economic growth slowed in October
Economic growth slowed in October

The UK economy grew by 0.1% in October, falling from 0.6% growth the month before, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The GDP figure was lower than expected and the ONS highlighted a fall in construction due to higher costs and supply chain issues even before Omicron.

Production and construction output were both down in the month at 0.6% and 1.8% lower respectively.

Services output overall has returned to pre-pandemic levels aside from consumer-facing services which are still significantly below, 5.2% lower than February 2020.

Restaurants also saw a substantial decline after a strong summer, with a 7.5% decline in food and beverage services activities in the month.

The main contributor to growth in October was human health and social worker, which grew by 2.6% and human health activities reached a record high in the month up 3.5%.

Overall, GDP is still 0.5% below its pre-coronavirus levels.

