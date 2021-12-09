Liontrust joins 'Levelling Up' Goals to tackle post-Covid challenges

The Levelling Up Goals, which were established this year by former education secretary, Justine Greening, are designed to help tackle the challenges the country faces post-Covid-19.

They focus on key life stages that occur between early years through to adulthood, as well as addressing barriers to fair career progressions and closing the digital divide.

According to Liontrust, these goals are the first significant piece of work carried out by the Purpose Coalition, which also includes businesses, universities, and public sector organisations such as Amazon, BP, Cisco and the BBC.

"Helping children with numeracy and delivering financial education is very important to Liontrust because these are indispensable skills for everyday life. Research into financial literacy has shown a large number of young people in the UK do not feel confident about handling money and it is key to help children before they reach the age of 18," said Liontrust CEO, John Ions.

"There is a responsibility to enable as many people as possible to boost their savings and future prosperity by making investments as simple to understand and as easy to access as possible. This is to democratise savings and investments."

He added that Liontrust plays a "vital role in providing expertise to raise financial awareness, providing effective financial education to some of those furthest away from a level playing field".

The specialist fund management firm has previously partnered with Newcastle United Foundation to deliver a numeracy programme, Financial Football, which engages with primary school children on numeracy and finance.

"Liontrust has a committed approach to community engagement and is determined to ensure that it brings opportunities that will make a real difference, especially for young people in less privileged communities. With its Levelling Up Impact Report, it is demonstrating its willingness to go even further as part of a wider effort to level up the country and close the opportunity gap," Ions said.