TwentyFour AM appoints founding partner Ben Hayward new CEO

Hayward, a founding partner at TwentyFour, will assume the role in January 2022, and will remain a member of TwentyFour's executive committee.

Hayward will be relinquishing his day-to-day portfolio management responsibilities in TwentyFour's asset-backed securities business but will remain a member of the firm's asset allocation committee.

In his time as CEO, Holman combined his duties with being a full-time portfolio manager for TwentyFour's Strategic Income fund, but the firm's growth meant he could no longer dedicate enough time to both roles. He will now dedicate his time in portfolio management as a member of the firm's multi-sector bond team.

TwentyFour will also expand its executive committee with the addition of two new partners, Eoin Walsh and Sujan Nadarajah, following the addition of John Magrath earlier in the year.

"As we have grown we have consistently invested in our business, our people and, of course, our own management team," said Graeme Anderson, chairman at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"Since inception, Mark has led the management team and the firm exceptionally well, making TwentyFour one of Europe's most respected fixed income boutiques. Ben Hayward has been a key member of our management team for many years and I look forward to continuing to work with him as our new CEO.

"These changes represent a natural positive evolution at TwentyFour Asset Management that we believe is in the best interests of our clients and will help us maintain our excellent long term performance."