Speaking in a webinar on 7 December, MSCI's head of ESG research Linda-Eling Lee said: "We are very far from net zero." A recent study by the New York-headquartered firm shows that around only 10% of the world's companies are on track to achieving net zero by 2050.

For this reason, climate commitments laid down during COP26 from private capital are "very ambitious", said Lee.

In the short-term, fund managers might be tempted to make portfolios look more aligned to net zero goals than they actually are, she argued.

Meanwhile, MSCI's global ESG editorial director and head of ESG research, EMEA, Meggin Eastman, pointed out that - even despite climate pledges - new coal plants are still being built across the globe.

She argued that "cleaning" a portfolio is no good "if the economy is still dirty". If investors divest from coal, they lose their capacity to engage and drive change, she added.

In MSCI's report on ESG trends to watch out for in 2022, climate is seen as a "first among equals".

At the top of the list was the so-called ‘Amazon Effect' with "corporates pushing corporates" for net zero supply chains.

"As the world's biggest companies work to go net-zero, downward pressure on greenhouse gas emissions may become as familiar to suppliers as downward pressure on pricing," the report stated.

The researchers highlighted that privately held companies have come under scrutiny for "becoming an opaque refuge" for carbon-intensive fossil fuel assets. "The jury is out, because the private-equity funds that own these companies are not saying much," they said.

Eastman called on governments to invest in climate adaptation. According to MSCI's ESG report, extreme natural disasters are inevitable even if global warming levels are limited.

"There will be no escaping the need for projects that help us adapt to a changing climate. As governments and supranationals issue bonds to pay for them, they could drive a large-scale expansion of the market for green bonds," said Eastman.

As climate change dominates global rhetoric, greenwashing is set to recede as "common ESG language emerges". However, despite 2021's "heady" inflows into ESG funds, questions have risen about ESG credibility.

"Sceptics and idealists alike tout examples of greenwashing or social-responsibility spin," said the MSCI researchers. "The good news is that we see an emerging common vocabulary that should aid transparency and, more importantly, clarify choice."

Meanwhile, confusion remains regarding ESG regulation. "With at least 34 regulatory bodies and standard setters in 12 markets undertaking official consultations on ESG in 2021 alone, it's no wonder that companies' and investors' heads are spinning," the researchers commented.

Lee added that only a handful of investors actually understand ESG ratings, highlighting the need to put ESG ratings in "their rightful place".

"Soon, both regulations and market forces could encourage codes of conduct for constructing ESG ratings, making clear what they capture and what they don't."

Fringe issues go mainstream

Eastman said that certain issues considered as niche around ten years ago have now become mainstream - even global risks such as pandemics.

The onset of Covid-19 has brought the risk presented by bacteria and viruses to the forefront of public debate. Some scientists have argued that the next major pandemic is just round the corner, especially if current deforestation and agriculture trends continue.

MSCI argued that another health crisis looms as the world continues to grapple with the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus.

Eastman said: "Antibiotic resistance on the rise. Most of the reason for that is overuse in agriculture. Experience of a viral pandemic is putting a finer point on this issue. Antimicrobial resistance could have a much bigger death toll than Covid has.

"By 2050, 10 million people a year could die from previously treatable bacterial infections. To meet this challenge, we need major investment in new antibiotics and a drastic reduction in their quotidian use over the next few years, especially in agriculture."

A 'just' transition

One of the main topics of COP26 was how to get funds from developed countries to countries at the forefront of climate change in dire need of funds, Eastman highlighted.

Issues such as mass migration are "huge" systemic risks, but it is still "unclear" where institutional finance fits within the broader picture of ‘saving the planet'.

The report stated: "As the captains of private finance begin to steer global capital toward achieving net zero, many are realizing that efforts to stem climate risk are unlikely to succeed on the systemic level if we leave behind the most vulnerable populations, communities and countries."