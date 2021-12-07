The Conservative MP French stood in the by-election held to replace the former MP James Brokenshire, who died from cancer in October 2021.

Elected with a reduced majority, French paid tribute to his friend Brokenshire and wore his rosette to the count.

"He was a good friend of mine, and my mentor," French told The Telegraph. "He was one of the first people who encouraged me to try to become a member of Parliament.

"The family very kindly asked me to wear his ribbon tonight in tribute to him, and I do that with great honour and pride. I am very proud to do so.

"He was a fantastic man, and I am very sad about the loss of his life. I know that this is what he would have wanted tonight."

French won the by-election but saw the party's majority slashed from almost 19,000 to 4,478.

"I now need to prove myself," French said. "I need to deliver on those promises I have made to people, and I will be the most accountable MP hopefully they have ever had, because they will see me in the pub and they will see me in the supermarket I am sure."

A spokesperson for Tilney Smith & Williamson said: "Louie made a public commitment during his campaign to work full-time as an MP if elected and so will be leaving us at the end of his notice period.

The Tilney Sustainable Cautious fund and Sustainable MPS range have always been managed on a team basis, selecting funds from the lists put together by the sector research teams and operating within the group Asset Allocation framework.

"Genevra Banszky von Ambroz, who has long worked with James Burns on the S&W MPS range, was recently added to the team as a co-manager on the Tilney sustainable portfolios."