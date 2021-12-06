SEC opens Tesla investigation over whistleblower claims- reports

Reuters reported that the agency began the investigation after a Freedom of Information Act request by Steven Henkes, a former Tesla field quality manager, who filed a whistleblower complaint over fire risks in 2019.

Musk hinted last week that the company was expecting whistleblower revelations to emerge, tweeting: "Blow the whistle on Tesla!" and including a link to a branded "Cyberwhistle" for sale on the company's website.

"We have confirmed with division of enforcement staff that the investigation from which you seek records is still active and ongoing," the SEC said in a 24 September response to Henkes. The SEC official said the letter should not be taken as an indication by the agency that violations of law had occurred.

Henkes was fired from Tesla in last year and sued, claiming the dismissal was in retaliation for raising safety concerns over the defective electrical connectors in its solar panel systems.

More than 60,000 customers in the US and 500 government and commercial accounts were affected by the issue, according to his lawsuit over wrongful termination.

The reporting came after more bad news for Tesla earlier today, with a New York Times investigation reporting that Tesla may have undermined safety in designing its Autopilot system to fit with CEO Elon Musk's vision of the product.

Musk's share sales have now reached $10.8bn since his Twitter poll, of which $5.1bn was committed to on 14 September, as of the most recent SEC filings.