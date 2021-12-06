AIC calls for prospectus reform to reduce 'complex and expensive' regulatory burden

In response to the FCA's recent listing rules changes, which the trade body described as a "welcome step in the right direction" and "precursor to further reform", the AIC argued that prospectus reform is "top of the priority list".

Richard Stone, chief executive of the AIC, said the current cost and complexity of preparing prospectuses is too high both in terms of time and money, and "acts as a barrier to choosing a London listing".

"The FCA should be allowed to review the requirement to prepare a prospectus once a company has already listed its shares," Stone reasoned. "It makes no sense that an investor can buy shares in a company through the stock market using publicly available information but, when identical shares are issued by the very same company, it requires a hugely complex and expensive new prospectus."

He added that this prospectus requirement "creates substantial costs on the company" and acts as a "disincentive" to wider retail participation, while adding no new information for investors.

Stone also called for the Treasury to change the liability standard currently applied to the prospectus in order to "bring it in line with other market disclosures" under the ‘dishonesty standard' and reduce the "time intensive and expensive" approach that exists today.

Under the current ‘negligence standard', those responsible for a prospectus are liable to pay compensation to those who suffer loss as a result of "any untrue or misleading statement or any omission in prospectus", whereas the dishonesty standard only creates liability if the parties "knew that a disclosure was untrue or misleading or knew there was a material omission".

"Applying the more widely used liability standard to the prospectus will lead to lower compliance costs, simpler and better quality information and make it easier to bring companies to market," Stone argued.

"Prospectus reform is a gateway to making the UK more competitive while maintaining standards and increasing investment options for investors. This opportunity should be grasped with both hands."