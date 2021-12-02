Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

Scottish Mortgage top trust

Investors have flocked to funds with a "strong brand and clear strategy", with funds managed by Vanguard and Baillie Gifford accounting for eight of the best-selling funds for the year to date, according to interactive investor.

Included in the list are the likes of Vanguard Lifestrategy 80% Equity, Baillie Gifford Positive Change, Baillie Gifford American, Baillie Gifford Global Discovery and Vanguard U.S. Equity index. 

Topping the best-selling funds list, however, was Fundsmith Equity, while Scottish Mortgage topped the investment trust best sellers for the year to the end of November. 

"Our customers have favoured funds and trusts with a strong brand and clear strategy," said Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor. "Baillie Gifford and Vanguard have been the biggest winners, boasting a number of funds on bestsellers list. But it has been a game of two halves, with Baillie Gifford funds dominate in the first part of the years before a surge in popularity in Vanguard managed funds in the latter half."

He added that the biggest losers over the year so far are UK funds, which fell out of favour amid the Brexit uncertainty. 

Abrdn close to sealing £1.5bn interactive investor deal - reports

"Brexit is now out of the way but almost a year after it took full effect, the consequences of Britain's split from the European Union are still unfolding," Lipski said. "However, a reasonable allocation to the UK could provide diversification and a potential recovery opportunities in 2022."

On an individual stock level, investors that use the platform are holding on to some of the airlines despite the disruption caused by Covid-19. Both easyjet and International Consolidated Airlines Group made the top 10 best-selling stocks, with the latter the most bought direct equity in November. 

Rolls Royce was the most bought direct share in 2021 and ranked third place in November, according to ii. 

Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor, said "The vulnerability of airlines to any further lockdowns or travel restrictions was laid bare this past week as the Omicron variant grounded flights out of South Africa. The UK government's decision to restrict access to the UK from the region was swiftly followed by others. That clearly has an impact on the larger long-haul carriers like British Airways and shares in owner International Consolidated Airlines hit a one-year low last month.

"However, the potential for a recovery once the dust settles continues to attract buyers with a longer-term view. It's the same with easyJet, another popular stock that could do well when we get further clarity on travel access abroad, especially in Europe where some countries are being hit hard with fresh Covid outbreaks."

