In a letter to Glencore seen by Investment Week, Bluebell's partners Giuseppe Bivona and Marco Taricco said the commodities multinational could realise more value for shareholders if it separates its coal business, simplifies its asset base, disposes of non-core asset Viterra and tackles governance issues.

"Due to its coal business, Glencore is not an investible company for investors who place sustainability at the heart of their investment process," Bluebell's partners wrote in the letter dated 8 November.

"A clear separation between carbonised and de-carbonised assets is needed to increase shareholder value and remove the ‘coal discount', whilst simultaneously ensuring that coal assets will be managed responsibly."

In a statement, Glencore said it regularly engages with its clients. "We are confident that our business model is uniquely placed to produce, recycle, and market the materials needed to decarbonise energy whilst reducing our own emissions and delivering value for stakeholders," a spokesperson said.

Glencore has also been working alongside the Climate100+ action group - which has a combined AUM of over $60trn - in developing net zero transition plans to wind down coal. Selling off assets alone does not address the issue of emissions as they are likely to be bought up by other investors.

As it stands, Glencore's coal business is a good earner, with profits not only going to shareholders, but also to investing in transtion metals such as copper.

Bluebell has launched a number of activist campaigns taking on the boardrooms of companies ranging from Danone to Hugo Boss. Glencore is the hedge fund's latest target.

According to partners Bivona and Taricco, the Anglo-Swiss firm's coal activities were hurting valuation from both an ESG perspective but also because of the uncertainty on terminal value.

They said that Glencore's plan to keep thermal coal as part of its portfolio until 2050 - when much of the world has pledged to achieve net zero - is "morally unacceptable and financially flawed".

Glencore is the world's biggest shipper of thermal coal. Its former boss Ivan Glasenberg has been a firm advocate of the business and its climate strategy, which received overwhelming investor support.

Although Glasenberg stepped down as CEO this year, he remains Glencore's second-biggest stakeholder.

Bluebell has not disclosed the size of its stake in Glencore but it is rumoured to be around a few million pounds invested through securities such as derivatives.

The hedge fund also wants Glencore to divest its agricultural business and transform itself into a pure player in green economy transition metals and drastically streamline the existing production base, as well as improve its corporate governance.

Although Glencore is under ongoing investigation by the US Department of Justice, the firm is said to be working on resolving any governance issues as quickly as possible.