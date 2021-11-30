Tilney Smith & Williamson hires in Exeter expansion

Sparkes has more than 30 years' financial services experience and joins from Francis Clark Financial Planning where he worked initially as a paraplanner and, latterly, as a financial planner. Prior to this, he worked as a financial planner at Barclays Life and NFU Mutual. He is a member of the Personal Finance Society and the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Mark Wilkins, managing partner of Tilney Smith & Williamson's Exeter office, said: "I am delighted that Neil is joining Tilney Smith & Williamson at this exciting time for our Exeter office.

Tilney Smith & Williamson expands London financial planning team

"As we continue to see growing demand for our services from across the West Country, it is essential that we continue to expand our team by appointing good people like Neil to work with our clients. Neil has extensive financial services experience and I know he will bring an enormous amount to our business and clients."

Tilney Smith & Williamson's Exeter office, which is based in Sterling Court in the centre of the city, has long provided clients in the West Country with locally-delivered, personal financial planning.

Earlier this year, the group also added a locally-based investment management capability in Exeter for the first time following the appointment of Will Matthewman as an investment manager. Aviva's Neil Thornton also joined the regional office as a financial planner.

Sparkes added: "I am extremely pleased to be joining such a fantastic organisation whose vision and values are closely aligned to my own. I look forward to providing clients both new and existing with the best possible service and financial advice to help them achieve their financial goals."