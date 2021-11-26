Nick Lyth steps back as Green Angel Syndicate CEO

Ross, who has been with the firm since June 2017, has held a range of roles across industries and also sits as a board observer at Thrift+ and an independent non-executive director at mySociety.

Lyth will take on the role of president in order to "focus on creating new customer relationships to develop our nascent fund management business".

He added: "Two years ago, my co-founder Simon moved himself into the role of chair, handing his responsibilities for managing deal flow and investment over to Cam.

"That has been a resounding success, and I am now following his example so that Cam will take on all internal reporting lines. With great success, Cam took his payments company Veritape through the same phase of growth that GAS is now entering.

"Climate change is the issue of our time, and I am extremely proud to have founded the only angel syndicate in the UK specialising in the fight against climate change."

The firm also welcomes two independent non-executive directors in Claire Ainsworth and Francesco Cacciabue.

Ainsworth is currently a partner and chair of the investment committee at Triple Point Investment Management, while Cacciabue is a founding partner and CFO at Glennmont Partners.

John Hinnigan, former GAS chair and non-independent executive director, will step down from the board in order to focus on his portfolio companies.

Simon Acland, chair and co-founder of GAS, said: "We are exceptionally fortunate to have been able to attract Claire and Francesco as non-executive directors.

"Their experience, so complementary to what we do, and their wisdom, will be immensely valuable to us as we develop Green Angel Syndicate's activities over the coming years.

"I would like to say a big thank you to John, who preceded me as chair, and has been a stalwart supporter since his investment in GAS in 2017."