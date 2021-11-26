Nick Lyth steps back as Green Angel Syndicate CEO

Two new board members

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Nick Lyth
Image:

Nick Lyth

Co-founder Nick Lyth has stepped as CEO of Green Angel Syndicate, handing the mantle to current COO Cam Ross.

Ross, who has been with the firm since June 2017, has held a range of roles across industries and also sits as a board observer at Thrift+ and an independent non-executive director at mySociety.

Lyth will take on the role of president in order to "focus on creating new customer relationships to develop our nascent fund management business".

He added: "Two years ago, my co-founder Simon moved himself into the role of chair, handing his responsibilities for managing deal flow and investment over to Cam.

"That has been a resounding success, and I am now following his example so that Cam will take on all internal reporting lines. With great success, Cam took his payments company Veritape through the same phase of growth that GAS is now entering.

"Climate change is the issue of our time, and I am extremely proud to have founded the only angel syndicate in the UK specialising in the fight against climate change."

Stock Spotlight: One of the world's 'most polished PR machines' HSBC doubles profits in Q3

The firm also welcomes two independent non-executive directors in Claire Ainsworth and Francesco Cacciabue.

Ainsworth is currently a partner and chair of the investment committee at Triple Point Investment Management, while Cacciabue is a founding partner and CFO at Glennmont Partners.

John Hinnigan, former GAS chair and non-independent executive director, will step down from the board in order to focus on his portfolio companies.

Simon Acland, chair and co-founder of GAS, said: "We are exceptionally fortunate to have been able to attract Claire and Francesco as non-executive directors.

"Their experience, so complementary to what we do, and their wisdom, will be immensely valuable to us as we develop Green Angel Syndicate's activities over the coming years.

"I would like to say a big thank you to John, who preceded me as chair, and has been a stalwart supporter since his investment in GAS in 2017."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Aquis Exchange appoints new chair

FCA seeks services of third-party crypto analyst

More on People moves

Mitesh Sheth of Redington
People moves

Mitesh Sheth steps down as Redington CEO

Over five years at the helm

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
Collinson replaces Niki Beattie, who has served as chair of the board since January 2013, when he became the company’s first chair.
People moves

Aquis Exchange appoints new chair

Glenn Collinson

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 November 2021 • 2 min read
Sonja Laud
Fund management

Investment Association names LGIM CIO investment committee chair

Sonja Laud

Jenny Turton
clock 25 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Net Zero AM Initiative - the five firms with the lowest initial commitments

24 November 2021 • 5 min read
06

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 