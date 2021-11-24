New investment platform Tillit has opened to the public

Founded by former Baillie Gifford manager Felicia Hjertman

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Founder and CEO Felicia Hjertman of Tillit
Image:

Founder and CEO Felicia Hjertman of Tillit

Tillit, a new investment platform founded by ex-Baillie Gifford manager Felicia Hjertman, has launched to the public today (24 November).

The DIY platform aims to "help retail investors make better long-term investment decisions" through a handpicked offering of funds, trusts and ETFs, along with a focus on clarity.

All products available on the platform come with a "one-sentence elevator pitch" alongside qualitative content in order to support investors make informed decisions.

Ex-Baillie Gifford manager launches innovative investment platform Tillit

Tillit comes with a single annual platform fee of 0.4%, which reduces by one basis point annually until it reaches 0.25%, with no dealing or dividend collection fees.

The investment universe currently consists of 95 products across different asset classes, styles and structures.

Founder and CEO Hjertman said: "We are very excited to be opening our doors to the public after spending the last few months in private beta.

"We have received fantastic feedback from our early adopters and have refined the user experience, added new features and made numerous improvements in the last few months to make it work even better."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

FCA seeks services of third-party crypto analyst

CFA UK appoints new chair and updates board

More on Industry

CEO of River and Mercantile James Barham
Industry

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

Full sale announced last month for £228m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Money market funds lead European inflows in October
Funds

European investors perform volte-face on money market funds

€116bn invested in European funds

Alex Rolandi
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - the night in pictures
Industry

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2021 - the night in pictures

Awards ceremony on 18 November

Investment Week
clock 24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Tesla investors are looking the other way on Elon Musk 'red flags'

22 November 2021 • 7 min read
05

Close Brothers AM CEO steps down

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

Global transition to renewable energy is a complex ESG journey

18 November 2021 • 5 min read
25 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 