Covid-19 has forced banks to take cost out of their businesses

Covid pushed banks to "accelerate their ability to take cost out of their business," Potter said. This means they are leaving behind markets where customers still need to be served, a gap that will be filled by non-bank lenders.

One theme presenting significant opportunities for the £628.6m trust is the transition to net zero.

Around 40% of emissions come from UK households, according to the Committee on Climate Change, and the cost of transitioning these homes is going to be expensive, Potter highlighted.

"There are lots of themes around businesses setting up to finance households to help alongside the government grants," the manager explained. He gave the example of the recently announced £5,000 government funding for heat pumps, which many have flagged is far from enough to fund the transition.

Another growing area for the trust is new lending to businesses that are developing "better customer experiences through access to technology and data," Potter said.

He said Honeycomb has invested in a couple of venture capital-backed businesses in the UK and Canada that are looking to expand into Europe.

However, one segment of the market the trust has not engaged with is buy now, pay later. Companies that use this model, such as Klarna, have come under scrutiny recently.

"We have been nervous around some of the regulatory changes that may be coming in that space," said Potter.

He added that because it is a "newer form of credit" it has had a "bit of a loophole" in the regulation as it has not had to run affordability checks.

"As that sector grows, it is not going to sustain for a very long period of time," Potter explained. "I do not think the regulator dislikes it. All they are saying is now it is becoming a big part of the overall consumer lending landscape there is an obligation."

The manager is not concerned about regulation of the sector in general playing a huge role in the composition of the portfolio.

"There may be little pockets of regulatory arbitrage handle where people are gaming the system a little, but that does not really impact us," he said.

The trust is trading on a 6.3% discount, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies.