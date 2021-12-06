Covid-19 has forced banks to take cost out of their businesses

Transitioning will be costly

clock • 2 min read
Covid-19 has forced banks to take cost out of their businesses

The coronavirus pandemic has “paralysed” the banks, leaving non-bank lenders with plenty of opportunities to offer financing to areas such as the transition to net zero and “trendy” lending platforms, according to Matthew Potter, manager of the Honeycomb investment trust.

Covid pushed banks to "accelerate their ability to take cost out of their business," Potter said. This means they are leaving behind markets where customers still need to be served, a gap that will be filled by non-bank lenders.

One theme presenting significant opportunities for the £628.6m trust is the transition to net zero. 

Around 40% of emissions come from UK households, according to the Committee on Climate Change, and the cost of transitioning these homes is going to be expensive, Potter highlighted. 

"There are lots of themes around businesses setting up to finance households to help alongside the government grants," the manager explained. He gave the example of the recently announced £5,000 government funding for heat pumps, which many have flagged is far from enough to fund the transition. 

Another growing area for the trust is new lending to businesses that are developing "better customer experiences through access to technology and data," Potter said. 

AIC calls for prospectus reform to reduce 'complex and expensive' regulatory burden

He said Honeycomb has invested in a couple of venture capital-backed businesses in the UK and Canada that are looking to expand into Europe. 

However, one segment of the market the trust has not engaged with is buy now, pay later. Companies that use this model, such as Klarna, have come under scrutiny recently. 

"We have been nervous around some of the regulatory changes that may be coming in that space," said Potter. 

He added that because it is a "newer form of credit" it has had a "bit of a loophole" in the regulation as it has not had to run affordability checks. 

"As that sector grows, it is not going to sustain for a very long period of time," Potter explained. "I do not think the regulator dislikes it. All they are saying is now it is becoming a big part of the overall consumer lending landscape there is an obligation." 

The manager is not concerned about regulation of the sector in general playing a huge role in the composition of the portfolio. 

"There may be little pockets of regulatory arbitrage handle where people are gaming the system a little, but that does not really impact us," he said. 

The trust is trading on a 6.3% discount, according to figures from the Association of Investment Companies. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

BBGI CEO brushes aside concerns over trust's premium

AIC survey: Managers back renewable energy infrastructure for 2022

More on Investment Trusts

Nick Train
Investment Trusts

Nick Train: Lindsell Train IT's weak performance is 'short term'

Lindsell Train Investment Trust has lagged the benchmark

Jenny Turton
clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
Frank Schramm of BBGI
Investment Trusts

BBGI CEO brushes aside concerns over trust's premium

Discount rate 0.3%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 07 December 2021 • 2 min read
There are currently 21 investment companies in the renewable energy infrastructure sector
Investment Trusts

AIC survey: Managers back renewable energy infrastructure for 2022

18% believe it will be the top performer

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 06 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Candriam strengthens UK team, eyes growth in country

01 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
06

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 