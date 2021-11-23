Morriesen, who joins the firm in January 2022, will lead LGIM's global investment stewardship team, focusing on "raising market standards and best practice to hold companies to account".

He joins LGIM from the United Nations Development Programme, where he served as senior adviser for impact investments and SDGs since 2018.

Before that, he worked in impact investment and ESG strategy experience in various international organisations, such as the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, UN-PRI, GIZ and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO of LGIM, said: "As a business, we remain focused on continuing to build our credentials as a responsible investor and to leading the asset management industry in addressing the environmental, governance and social challenges arising from a rapidly changing world. Our engagement activity and stewardship of our clients' assets is a core pillar of our approach to sustainable investment.

"We are delighted to welcome Kurt to LGIM. His experience with international organisations at the frontier of sustainable development will be invaluable as we continue to reinforce our market-leading investment stewardship approach and extend our already award-winning global team."