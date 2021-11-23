Barings to shut down Strategic Bond fund

Barings Strategic Bond fund to close in January
Barings is closing its Strategic Bond fund in January as its overall assets fall below £30m.

In a letter to clients, Barings said it will not be accepting new investments into the fund from 17 Decemberand the strategy is due to be closed on 18 January next year.

With £29.7m in assets according to data from Morningstar, the value of the fund has fallen to a level at which Barings believes it is no longer competitive, given the level of fixed costs payable out of the assets.

"Barings don't anticipate a level of new investments in the fund in the near future which will make it sustainable," said Anthony Scammell, UK operations director at Quilter. "Consequently they believe that the closure of the fund is in the best interests of investors."

Investors have withdrawn over £11m of cash from Barings' strategic bond fund over the last three years. Scammell highlighted that Barings would bear the brunt of the fund closure's cost.

In June, Barings also shut down its Multi Asset fund due to continuing outflows.

The fund, managed by Christopher Mahon and Alison El-Araby, struggled to meet its objective to generate a return in excess of UK inflation, last year.

It lost 14.7% gross of fees from end of March 2019 to the same period in 2020, according to FE fundinfo. This compared to its performance comparator RPI, which was 2.6% for the period.

Over a three-year period, Barings' target timeframe, the fund just managed to outperform RPI which was 2.2%, compared to the fund, gross of fees, which returned 2.4%.

In late October, the firm also announced plans to close its Japan Growth Trust after it fell to just £9.2m in assets under management.

The UCITS vehicle is due to close on 6 December and has stopped accepting new investments from 26 October.

Funds

Trustpilot

 