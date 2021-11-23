Transparency Task Force calls for diverse assessment panel for FCA chair

The letter, which is co-signed by over 40 individuals, said the "successful candidate really must enjoy the unqualified support of stakeholders beyond the Square Mile".

It includes a list of individuals that "have the kind of background and track record that demonstrates they can authentically reflect the consumer interest".

Among others, these are victims of scams and other "regulatory failures" and those that have "first-hand experience of advocating for consumer interests in financial services".

Industry questions 'unusual' departure of Charles Randell from FCA The signatories, which include scam victims, professors, whistleblowers and leaders of industry groups, went on to specify they did not believe the list was "exhaustive" but they represent the type of person that should make up half of the panel.

Charles Randell announced his plans to step down as chair of the FCA in mid-October after three years in the role. He was due to hold the appointment for five years, but now plans to leave the role in Spring 2022.

Later that month, the TTF wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying the resignation "provides an opportunity to introduce some much-needed diversity of thinking to the FCA's leadership team at a time when the regulator's competence and integrity are rightly in question".

Separately, an independent review by the Advance Boardroom Excellence found that a greater number of non-executive directors would be beneficial for the regulator's board given the scale of its agenda and the challenges it faces.