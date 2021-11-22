'Clear rationale for more NEDs' on the FCA board

Independent review

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Outgoing chair Charles Randell
Image:

Outgoing chair Charles Randell

There is a “clear rationale” for more non-executive directors on the board of the Financial Conduct Authority, an independent review by Advance Boardroom Excellence has found.

The report argued that a greater number of NEDs would be beneficial to the regulator's board given the "huge agenda and challenges faced by the organisation" but clarified this was not a decision for the FCA but rather the Treasury.

Industry questions 'unusual' departure of Charles Randell from FCA

It added that additional committees "may well be required" in order to support the operation of the board and "do some more of the ‘heavy lifting'".

Despite this, the FCA was found to have a "strong, experience and independent board, with diverse experience and skills", which has been the recipient of "a successful shaping" by the chair and Treasury.

It was praised for the "significant amount of endeavour and hard work" displayed in rebuilding the executive team and having responded "extremely well" to its immediate priorities along with the challenges presented by Covid.

The board was also described as "emerging from a historical context of external pressure where it has been required to be overly detail focused".

Across a range of 32 criteria, none were seen as ‘deficient', which earned the FCA's board a ‘positive' report, although only 12 were considered ‘areas of effectiveness', with the remaining 20 designated ‘emerging areas of effectiveness'.

FCA has never rejected a fund launch application

Simon Morris, financial services partner at CMS, said: "At first glance it is an act of candour for a regulator to publish a review of its board effectiveness.

"But confidence is somewhat undermined when you note it lists the 12 positive findings, only to omit twenty further areas for improvement. While short on detail, the review paints a broadly positive picture.

"The new FCA board seems to be a far cry from the Gloster Report's finding of a Board that knew of, but failed to act on, a deficient supervision system that allowed London Capital & Finance to get away with its fraud for so long."

"If the person running Tesla was not Elon Musk, Tesla would not be trading at $1trn," says Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu
