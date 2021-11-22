British Business Investments made a record £473m in investments

In its seventh year of operation, cumulative commitments at BBI are up 19% year-on-year to over £3bn

The wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of British Business Bank now supports almost 30,000 smaller businesses across the UK, 85% of which are outside of London, according to its annual report and accounts for 2020/21.

Judith Hartley, CEO of British Business Investments, said: "We are pleased to report a strong performance by British Business Investments during 2020/21 and a record year in terms of a number of new commitments and diversification of our portfolio. We have continued to make commitments throughout the pandemic, as we wanted to help ensure the UK's smaller businesses could continue to access finance.

"We are now invested in every nation and region of the UK", she said, adding that "our financial performance has also been strong this year, with pre-tax profit of £107.4m".

It also made 18 commitments, including to nine new delivery partners, increasing total portfolio investments to 77, up from 59 last year, through 50 different delivery partners.

Francis Small, chair of British Business Investments, added: "As the pandemic tested the UK economy, British Business Investments continued to invest to make sure finance was available to support smaller businesses. By remaining alert to its impact on the UK's smaller businesses and our delivery partners, we were able to adapt our response throughout the year. Consequently, we have achieved strong results in extremely challenging circumstances."