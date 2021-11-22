Quilter enhances MPS with Building Block fund range

The fund range has initially been designed "exclusively" for use with Quilter's MPS strategies, and will reduce the overall cost for clients invested in them.

Funds will be built upon the firm's best ideas across investment universes, and will be supplemented by third party fund managers where needed.

Managed by head of MPS Simon Doherty and deputy head of MPS Antony Webb, the Building Blocks funds have been designed to provide "specific core geographic or asset class exposure".

When used in combination, Quilter said, the investment team will be able to broaden the range of investment exposures within the strategies, reducing costs and ensuring more efficient investment implementation.

"The changes will result in a reduction in the ongoing charges figure (OCF) of between 30% and 40% depending on the strategy," the firm said.

Quilter Cheviot will not be charging a fund management fee for the running of the eight funds, it highlighted. According to Webb, the reduced costs will be passed directly on to the investment house's clients.

"It is a real broadening out of our investment universe, where we can build exposure to direct equities, direct bonds, investment trusts, ETFs, ETCs, all kinds of investments that we would not be able to have exposure to with the traditional format MPS," Webb told Investment Week.

He added that the firm can "fully utilise" the recommendations of its entire research team as part of the investment process.

Doherty highlighted: "We are calling them building blocks because we are we are allocating to external fund managers still where we want to. And indeed, we are actually building upon some of the work we have done historically in certain areas."

Regarding the investment process, Doherty said: "We adapt our exposures dependent upon where we see ourselves in the investment cycle. So there is no kind of permanent bias to any particular source or style."

This allows Quilter to be more "nimble", he added. "You can rotate that exposure at the underlying direct stock level in a way that is a bit more difficult to do if you are just holding a basket of external funds."

The eight new ‘Building Blocks' funds are:

• MI Quilter Cheviot Conservative Fixed Interest Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot Fixed Interest Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot UK Equity Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot North American Equity Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot European Equity Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot Asian and Emerging Markets Equity Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot Diversified Returns Fund

• MI Quilter Cheviot Alternative Assets Fund