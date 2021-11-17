Private equity firms prevented from capital deployment due to conditions

Limited capability was felt most accurately in the UK

67% of private equity firms said recent conditions have prevented capital deployment
Over two-thirds, or 67%, of private equity firms have cited market conditions over the last year as a key barrier to deploying capital, according to a new market report from Gallagher, although 57% said the out-turn over the period was either better than expected or exactly as expected.

The report, which surveyed 150 private equity firms across the US, UK and Asia, also revealed this was significantly down compared to findings in last year's survey, in which 88% of firms said the out-turn was in line with their expectations.

Limited capital capability was felt most acutely in the UK, with 72% of firms revealing conditions prevented capital deployment, compared to 62% of firms in Singapore, where it was least acute, possibly reflecting the harsher effects of the pandemic across Europe.

HNW investors' demand driving private equity growth

The number of firms that felt out-turn was worse than expected (32%) was three times greater than those who felt it was better (11%).

Private equity hold over portfolio companies also continued to slip over the last year, from an average of 4.3 years, to 4.1 years, a trend that has emerged over the last decade.

Head of transactional risk at Gallagher, Charles Russell, said private equity firms should be using insurance as a strategic tool to bring confidence to deals for both buyers and sellers.

The vast majority, or 85%, of respondents stated they had comprehensive knowledge of the insurance market and were aware of, and used it for, capital efficiency.

"Our research shows that a risk manager is responsible for insurance purchasing in just a third of private equity firms, so it is incumbent on brokers and the wider insurance industry to ensure that firms are fully aware of the risks that can be addressed through the use of insurance," said Russell.

"In today's economic conditions, improving deal certainty, enhancing a negotiating position, or mitigating certain financial risks are key elements to prioritise," he added.

Should private equity firms swipe right or left on SPACs?

78% of respondents confirmed their business purchased warranty and indemnity insurance in the past five years, which covers against breaches in representations and warranties during the sale of a business.

Geographical priorities for the market have also shifted over the course of the year, with Europe now being the primary area of focus for firms, while Africa tops the list as the area where firms are looking to reduce exposure (59%).

In terms of sector, somewhat surprisingly, 88% of those with exposure to retail wanted to increase this weighting. This proportion was highest in the UK, with 93% of companies in the UK saying they wanted to increase their exposure to the sector.

