interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

Sanford DeLand's UK Buffettology fund was placed under review due to concerns around resource and size of assets, while Crux's European Special Situations fund was placed under review due to performance concerns, interactive investor said.

The platform has now placed three funds under formal review recently, after placing Lindsell Train Japanese Equity fund under formal review due to performance concerns last week. This comes ahead of the platform's upcoming annual review of its Super 60 rated list.

While Sanford DeLand's UK Buffettology fund has provided an annualised return of 14.9% since launch, interactive investor notes that it has grown rapidly in recent years, with assets of about £600m in January 2019 rising to over £1.7bn today.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research for interactive investor said: "In our formal review we will investigate if the size of the fund hinders it from having meaningful exposure to small-cap and micro-cap shares, which were a prominent part of the fund when it was placed on Super 60."

Lipski also noted that the platform had concerns about ‘key person risk', with Keith Ashworth-Lord as the sole fund manager, while also taking responsibility of the Free Spirit fund in June.

"At present, there is no clear succession plan in place, as there is no named deputy manager on CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund. As part of our formal review process, we will assess key person risk" he added.

Meanwhile, the Crux European Special Situations fund has underperformed the MSCI Europe ex UK index and the Investment Association Europe ex UK sector over one, three and five years, leading to a formal review.

Lipski added that "in-line with our methodology, the review process will include analysis of the fund's underperformance over the medium term.

"We will also consider various adventurous options available withing the Europe ex UK Equity sector if we decide to replace the fund on the Super 60 list. We will make a final decision in the upcoming annual review of the Super 60."