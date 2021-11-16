Survey: Multi-asset and real asset managers worst at performing diversity assessments

Redington's Sustainable Investment Survey interviewed 112 asset managers, representing over $10trn in AUM, finding that while 94% agreed that diverse teams have a positive and real impact on their investment process, most were failing to follow through.

Credit and equity asset managers were the only respondents where a majority said they consider gender in their assessments, with 68% and 58% agreeing respectively. This compares to 44% of private debt managers, 39% of multi-asset managers and only 24% of real asset managers.

Across all managers, the survey found that 50% said they consider gender (compared to 47% last year), 37% race (up for 19% last year), 38% professional experience, 27% age and only 9% sexuality.

Real asset managers scored particularly low across all metrics, considering gender as mentioned only 24% of the time, but also professional experience (19%), age (10%) and race (5%) all lower than average.

Nick Samuels, head of manager research at Redington, said in the report that this may be due to the type of assets invested in by real asset managers, with the quality of the property or land likely to be prioritised over diversity of people.

Furthermore, when Redington questioned asset managers on the diversity of their own team, they found that of the three quarters of respondents that shared their gender breakdowns, investment teams averaged 78% men, comparted to a financial and insurance services industry population of 59% men in the UK.

Only 39% of respondents shared ethnicity information on their investment teams, with Redington finding the results "did not suggest as much diversity as it would have expected", with white employees making up 68% of investment teams.

Despite this, 50% of respondents said they believed their current team represented the diversity of the country and region of their firm. However, Redington reported that when reviewed in more detail by gender, it "did not find investment teams to be representative of the core regions in which most asset managers operate".

Samuels said: "If managers believe these areas are important to assess when looking at a new investment, why is this not also reflected within their own organisation and processes? The same can be said for the ethnic diversity of teams that include race when researching new investment opportunities."

Sarah Miller, vice president at Redington, commented: "It is clear that the industry acknowledges the crucial role that diverse teams can play in being successful. Yet our research suggests that the 50% of managers who believe their teams do reflect the diversity of their population cannot provide the evidence to back it up, and that most managers have a lot more to do to genuinely deliver on this ambition.

"Driving a more inclusive and diverse investment industry requires greater transparency, disclosure and action. This is not only required for us to evolve and progress as an industry; it's increasingly expected of us by our clients, too.

"But change isn't helped by managers telling a more positive story about themselves and the diversity of their teams than is warranted by the data. What is needed is honesty about the reality of the current situation; only then can we identify and tackle issues in order to make real progress."