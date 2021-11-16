Ninety One reports record £140bn in AUM following £3.9bn in net inflows

The asset manager said net inflows were supported by investment performance and a "general uplift in client activity across asset classes off the back of increased client risk appetite".

The market and foreign exchange impact in the first half added £5.2bn.

It said fixed income and equities were the largest generators of net inflows in the six months to 30 September 2021, at £1.89bn and £1.86bn respectively.

In fixed income, emerging market, corporate and sovereign strategies were the main drivers of inflows, while in equities, Ninety One saw "significant" inflows into global and thematic strategies.

Multi-asset net outflows of £290m were due to redemptions from diversified growth strategies.

In the six months, net revenue climbed 10% to £328.4m, and pre-tax profit soared 39% to £132.1m, including the £14.9m in proceeds from the sale of Silica, its transfer agency business in South Africa.

Adjusted operating profit was up 20% to £115.6m, with both pre-tax profit and adjusted operating profit record amounts for an interim period, Ninety One reported.

AUM increased across all asset classes, with AUM in equities up from £62.7bn at the end of March 2021, to £67.3bn at the end of September.

Ninety One founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit said: "The combination of strategic clarity, disciplined execution, competitive investment performance, a motivated, stable team and a long-term approach to business continues to work well for Ninety One.

"While the supportive market conditions of this reporting period will not last indefinitely, we see substantial long-term growth opportunities ahead. We will continue to invest in our people and our business so that we can deliver for our clients. This remains our formula for value creation."

Ninety One posted a 42% increase in basic earnings per share to 11.2p and saw adjusted earnings per share rise 21% to 9.7p.

It posted an interim dividend of 6.9p a share.