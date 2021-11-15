Gina Miller decries 'unlawful' changes to FCA compensation scheme

Writing ahead of tomorrow's (16 November) deadline for feedback on the Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner's draft report text on the FCA's proposed reforms to the compensation scheme, Miller reasserted her condemnation of the changes, which she first raised over a year ago.

She described the manner in which the regulator had gone about changing the regulation as "underhand" and "utterly shameful", and argued the body had a duty to investors as per the FSA 2012 regulation.

"By setting the bar at an impossibly high level, victims of scandals where the FCA's own regulatory failures are a contributing factor, such as LC&F and, we believe, Woodford, will never be compensated under this new scheme," she said.

"We believe it is unlawful, should be immediately removed, and an urgent investigation launched at the FCA of how such a change could have been signed off."

Following the closure of the feedback window tomorrow, the FRCC will update investors every four weeks on the progress of the final report, until publication.