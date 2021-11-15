Aegon AM issues second payment to property investors

£6m payment

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Investors should receive this distribution "on or around" 19 November.
Image:

Investors should receive this distribution "on or around" 19 November.

Aegon Asset Management is set to initiate the process of its second pro rata distribution to investors in its UK property vehicle tomorrow (16 November).

Investors in the now-terminated Aegon Property Income fund and its feeder will receive a further £6m, representing 2.83% of the value of the funds at 11 November, which should arrive in their bank accounts "on or around" 19 November.

Costs to Aegon Property Income investors rose 56% despite management fee discount

The payout is significantly smaller than its initial £168m distribution, however the managers noted that "market activity is slower in the summer months" and the fund is returning cash to investors as a result of the one completed sale it has made since its first capital return.

A further five assets are currently under offer for sale with another six in the market for sale, the total value of which, including the completed sale, is about £75m.

According to the most recent factsheet (31 October 2021), 91.6% of the fund is invested in property, with net current assets of 8.4%, which includes cash and short-term assets and liabilities. The fund currently holds £212m in assets.

The managers also clarified they were undertaking "capital expenditure on several properties to enable us to optimize sale values" and have retained "sufficient funds" to finance this.

Aviva Investors to issue second property payment on 18 Oct

As per the initial announcement, investors should expect liquidation of the fund to take 12 to 24 months from its closure on 9 August 2021.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Gina Miller decries 'unlawful' changes to FCA compensation scheme

Gary Potter retires from industry after more than four decades

More on Property

Douglas Thomson, Bob Siebenberg and John Helliwell are long-time band members
Multi-asset

Round Hill Music Royalty fund agrees to administer neighbouring rights income from Supertramp catalogue

Catalogue includes 39 original recordings

Ellie Duncan
clock 02 November 2021 • 2 min read
Thomas Coughlin of Kinesis Money
Investment

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

Need to recognise inherent flaws in current system

Thomas Coughlin
clock 22 October 2021 • 3 min read
The bank has pushed back against claims it may offload its asset management arm
Investment

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

Sparked by Invesco rumours

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Franklin Templeton names head of UK wholesale as head of retail leaves firm

11 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

COP26: Women still excluded from top climate table

09 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Accents speak louder: How speech affects our life chances

10 November 2021 • 4 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 