Markets braced for volatility as growth slowdown looms

S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped by 0.9% and 1.8% respectively

After a strong start to the week - reaching new heights on Monday - the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday by 0.9% and 1.8% respectively, as October's consumer price index rose to 6.2%, renewing concerns over incoming rate hikes.

Bank of England 'showdown' on inflation imminent

The FTSE 100, meanwhile, managed to recover from a rocky few days, gaining 1% and closing in the green as UK growth slowed to 1.3% in Q3.

"We have entered more volatile times," said Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at wealth manager Kingswood.

The current growth backdrop - still generally favourable by some standards - has been buoyed by monetary policy designed to mitigate the economic fall-out of a pandemic.

"[Central banks] put these measures in place when there was an emergency and we are still on those emergency settings - that is crazy," Hani Redha, multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said.

"As tapering quickens, that is not great for markets. I cannot put lipstick on that pig," he added. "You cannot maintain this level of growth… it is going to get bumpier as we go into that slowdown."

Sam Boughedda, equities trader at broker AskTraders, said: "If you are looking for stockmarket crash warning signs, you can find them, regardless of whether we are in a bullish or bearish market.

"For some people (extreme bears) the warning signs are constant and they have been predicting a significant crash for the last ten years or more.

"That is not to say there will not be one, but it is easy to predict a crash if you say it every day - without adding any time constraints - until it eventually happens. Trying to predict time is almost impossible."

Nevertheless, investors would "do well to be vigilant about potential corrections", warned Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management.

For Olav Ostin, managing partner of tech-focused investor TempoCap, the "extraordinary" valuations for tech businesses in Europe are an "anomaly".

"Inevitably when the market corrects itself, valuations will be heavily exposed."

But high valuations in markets are not enough to sound the alarm - there are other factors at play.

Evolving risks

Beyond inflationary pressures, risk-asset valuations and Covid mutations, "several new risks have emerged", according to the Fed's latest Financial Stability Report published last Monday (8 November).

These include the risk of a "sharply" declining fiscal impulse and the "prospect of monetary policy tightening into a slowdown".

Yellen says inflation will come down as US economy recovers from Covid

The Fed also warned that potential volatility led by so-called "meme stocks" warrants monitoring, while China is another cause for concern.

"Financial stresses in China could strain global financial markets through a deterioration of risk sentiment," it stated, adding that this poses risks to global economic growth.

The Asian superpower is contending with multiple headwinds including a zero-Covid policy, regulatory clampdowns, credit growth, energy blackouts, and an ongoing real estate crisis.

"China is definitely a concern," said Chris Techmacher, multi-asset manager at Legal & General Investment Managers.

"We do not see it developing into a systemic risk - yet - but it is something worth monitoring very closely."

He also pointed out energy price crises have preceded almost every recession since the 1950s.

"We are back in a state of the world where Opec+ is the price setter for energy and oil markets, and Russia certainly seems to have some relative grip on Europe in terms of energy pricing.

"If this spirals into something more significant, that asset price inflationary shock from oil prices, it is something that could lead into more of a correction."

Some try to remain positive in the face of uncertainty. TempoCap's Ostin said: "Ultimately, everyone is crossing their fingers and hoping the markets remain buoyant."

PineBridge's Redha believes that markets will pick up again once the slowdown has run its course.

"Once we have absorbed the slowdown and come off the morphine of QE, then we will be in a good space, growth can reaccelerate and we would have had tapering behind us," he said.

"Then it will probably be a decent environment - but that is tentative anticipation."