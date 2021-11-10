Mayar Capital launches UCITS vehicle and renames flagship fund

Name change better reflects the strategy, while new Ucits vehicle will mirror the existing fund

clock • 1 min read
Abdulaziz Alnaim of Mayar Capital
Image:

Abdulaziz Alnaim of Mayar Capital

Responsible value investing specialist, Mayar Capital, has launched a UCITS vehicle for its flagship fund, which it has renamed as the Mayar Responsible Global Equity fund.

According to the company, the name change has been made to better reflect the strategy and the principles of responsible investing that formed part the prospectus when the fund was launched in 2011. 

Mayar Capital said that the philosophy, process and portfolio construction remain unchanged. 

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

The new UCITS vehicle will mirror the existing strategy, which has been managed by Abdulaziz Alnaim since launch. 

Alnaim said: "Relaunching with a UCITS vehicle will bring many advantages for our investors. It will widen the potential pool of investors that can join us, thereby expanding our capabilities; it reduces costs by spreading operating expenses over a wider asset base; it reduces withholding taxes; and it improves transparency and investor protection even beyond what we had in place."

As of September, 2021, the fund has returned 11.8%  annually since inception compared with returns of 10.2% for the sector benchmark, Mayar said. 

