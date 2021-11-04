Veritas AM appoints new COO

The firm also announced that Charles Richardson, the founder of Veritas, has stepped down as non-executive chair. He will hold the position until June 2022, when he will assume the role of founding partner and advisor.

Richardson founded the firm in 2003, holding the position of chief executive until 2012 and fund manager until 2019. Previously, he worked as vice chair, chief investment officer and fund manager for Newton Investment Management.

Smith begins as chief operating officer after joining the firm in 2017, working as both business manager and chief financial officer. Previously, she worked for over 20 years at UBS AG in both asset management and investment banking.

The firm said that it plans to appoint a new non-executive chair of the managing partners board in the near future. They will join the executive managing partners who run the firm on a day-to-day basis, including Smith, Andy Headley, head of global, Ezra Sun, head of Asia, and Antony Burgess, head of clients and investment specialists.

The firm's assets under management stood at £25.2bn as of the end of October.