Calastone: Index equity funds suffer worst outflows on record as inflation fears loom

Outflows from passive funds were five times larger than the previous record of £156m seen in July this year.

Investors selling out of passive vehicles meant savers cashed in a net £148m of their equity fund holdings during the month, despite the fact inflows into active equity portfolios totalled a net £561m.

According to Calastone, inflows into passive funds had "easily outpaced" active funds almost every month for two and-a-half years until November 2020. During ten of the last 12 months, however, passives either saw smaller inflows than their active counterparts, or suffered outflows while active funds gathered assets under management.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said some of the concern regarding passive vehicles related to equity prices, as passive funds tend to struggle relative to actively-managed portfolios when markets fall.

"ESG is clearly a big issue too," he said. "With climate change dominating the headlines, and with some of the world's most polluting industries taking a large share of global (and especially UK) market capitalisation, investors are perhaps realising that passive funds often do not meet their growing need to align their investments with their world view.

"This is likely to change as the passive fund industry launches more funds that track ESG benchmarks - we are already seeing that - but for now, the active industry is streets ahead."

Indeed, ESG funds - most of which are actively managed - were the "runaway success story" among all active funds throughout October, having seen £568m of net inflows. This was enough to negate outflows from other active categories, with net inflows for the across sectors totalling £561m.

As with their passive counterparts, actively-managed UK equity funds were also particularly hard hit, having shed £393m of assets in October. This marked the second-worst month for the sector on record, as well as the fifth consecutive month of outflows - "a run of selling that no other geographical category of equity fund has seen this year", according to Calastone.

Despite the fact fixed income funds tend to fare well when equity funds are suffering outflows, the asset class saw its inflows fall to their second-lowest levels in more than a year at £327m. This was likely the result of rising inflation, according to the report. Outflows from property funds remained in-line with the previous four months at £85m.

Glynn said: "Share prices globally had a pretty good month in October after a shaky September, so it is perhaps surprising that investors pulled money from a rising market.

"They have some good reasons to be nervous. Spiking inflation and higher bond yields are bad news for the valuations of growth companies. The net outflow we saw in October was by no means a rout, however, and it may simply point to modest profit taking at a time of record share prices."

The head of global markets added the picture is being "exaggerated by the particular distaste investors are showing for their home market".

"Some of this is part of a healthy long-term trend of rebalancing portfolios away from a structural overweight in domestic stocks, but this rebalancing is normally achieved by simply putting new cash elsewhere rather than outright selling," he explained.

"The current picture can only be explained by a loss of confidence in the UK's prospects as quantified in the OBR's recent assessment of the damage being done by the pandemic and Brexit."