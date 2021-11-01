Suspicious activity reports by staff at financial firms exceeded one million during 2019-20

FCA data

clock • 2 min read
The figure has risen 16% over the past three years
Image:

The figure has risen 16% over the past three years

Suspicious activity reports submitted by staff at financial firms, have been steadily increasing in number year-on-year since 2017, according to data from the FCA.

The regulator's report Financial Crime: analysis of firms' 2017-2020 has revealed that staff have increasingly been reporting suspicious occurrences involving illicit financial activity to internal staff and to external regulators.

Reports have risen from 887,500 in the 2017-18, to 934,136 in 2018-19, and again to 1,028,260 in the year 2019-20, reflecting a 16% increase overall during the period 2017-18 - 2019-20.

The report, which compared crime data from over 2,300 firms over the course of the three years, also revealed that the retail banking sector accounted for 78% of staff concerns reported internally and 85% of those submitted externally to the NCA.

"Money laundering and other forms of financial crime present major challenges for banks, and this is an issue which has only been buoyed by the advent of widespread remote working and online banking systems. It is therefore absolutely essential that firms work closely with the FCA to openly and honestly report signs of illicit activity and work with them to take appropriate actions," said Wayne Johnson, CEO and co-founder of security software company Encompass Corporation.

The retail lending sector accounted for the second highest number of internal complaints, at 204,374, compared to 804,105 from the retail banking sector.

The third highest sector was wholesale financial markets, which had just 12,062 reports.

In addition, the wholesale financial markets sector reported having the most politically exposed persons (PEPs) as customers over the three years, at 116,937, closely followed by retail banking.

PEPs often present a higher risk of involvement in money laundering because of the position they hold.

"For the majority of financial services firms, managing complex know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) programmes can be a hugely challenging task, costing time and resources," said Johnson.

"Key to this effort requires investment in the necessary automated regulation technology to run due diligence on demand, collate critical documents and flag up potentially suspicious transactions, helping banks operate with reduced administrative overheads," he added.

A 2021 report from UK Finance revealed that in the first half of the year, criminals stole a total of £753.9m through fraud, an increase of 30% compared to H1 2020.

Related Topics

More on Regulation

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Premier Miton at the Investment Week Market Focus: Global Equities
Fund managers

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by Premier Miton at the Investment Week Market Focus: Global Equities

Fund manager, Premier Miton Global Sustainable Growth Fund & Premier Miton Global Sustainable Optimum Income Fund
clock 01 November 2021 • 4 min read
Asset managers announce interim targets for achieving net zero by 2050
ESG

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

35% of AUM managed in line with achieving net zero emissions by 2050

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 November 2021 • 3 min read
Watchdog: “No evidence” Greensill supply-chain finance had any benefit
Regulation

Watchdog: 'No evidence' Greensill supply-chain finance had any benefit

Report comes after company's collapse in March 2021

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 