Global supply chain crisis to persist but still 'too early' to evaluate impact

Shortages of workers, equipment and space have added pressure to an already fragile global supply chain ecosystem and could lead to consolidation among smaller businesses while dominant market players' positions are strengthened.

According to David Lambert, senior portfolio manager European equities at RBC Global Asset Management, inventory is being run down to satisfy the end demand for finished goods.

At the same time, a separate cycle of inventory is being expanded by "manufacturers and assemblers who have the financial strength to do so" in a bid to prevent production disruptions and meet deadlines.

This could mean that smaller industry players "without global reach and procurement" will have to "consolidate to weather the issues".

"Correspondingly this points to the strongest getting even stronger. In the context of the global recovery, end demand remains robust and we would not necessarily expect the supply chain issues to derail this," Lambert stated.

Meanwhile, Christian Kopf, head of fixed income at Union Investment, said: "There was huge uncertainty about the future of global supply chains. It has now become clear that we are not facing merely short-lived supply squeezes but widespread disruptions that will persist for a prolonged period and affect many industries."

The reasons behind the crisis, he said, were not only due to the "the spike in overall demand in response to the easing of the coronavirus crisis, but also to the reconfiguration of supply chains in light of growing political tensions between China and the West".

Lambert argued that investors should look through the supply chain crisis - which has led the IMF to recently downgrade its growth forecast for Asia - when it comes to valuing businesses.

"We do expect supply chain issues to make earnings more volatile in the short-term, but this could also provide opportunities," he said.

The impact of the global supply chain crisis is unlikely to be seen in the current earnings season but company forward guidance "bears monitoring closely", according to Edward Evans, EM equity portfolio manager at Ashmore Group.

"It is too early to draw any immediate conclusions from the impact of global supply chain bottlenecks on economic as well as company earnings growth," he said.

"All else equal, companies with strong margins, dominant market positions and hence pricing power are best placed. They should either be able to stomach any increase in input costs without hindering their overall performance or be well placed to pass these higher costs on to their customers."

Regarding shortages related to semiconductors specifically, they appear to be gradually diminishing, meaning there could be a potential recovery in "pent-up" demand in sectors such as autos, Evans stated, adding: "Bottlenecks around shipping also look transitory."

He concluded: "Disruption in the energy industry could be the most complex to untangle and quantify given its potential knock on effects on other parts of the supply chain and the direct impact from changes in policy stance. Differentiation between stocks will be key and the episode should provide ample alpha-generating opportunities."