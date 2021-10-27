Autumn Budget 2021: Sunak overhauls UK alcohol duties

Some pub groups have warned the costs of wage increases could add 30p to the cost of a pint

The number of main duty rates has been cut from 15 to just six - the stronger the drink, the higher the rate.

Sunak criticised the current system of alcohol taxes as outdated and too complicated, as he revealed the changes.

"We are taking advantage of leaving the EU to announce the most radical simplification of alcohol duties for over 140 years," he said. "We are taking five steps today to create a system that is simpler, fairer and healthier."

Stronger red wines, fortified wines, or high-strength ‘white ciders' will see a small increase in their rates. Rose, fruit ciders, liqueurs, lower strength beers and wines will pay less. This means 3p will be taken off a pint of draught beer. There will also be lower rates for craft producers.

"Our reforms make the alcohol duty system simpler, fairer and healthier; they help with the cost of living while tackling problem drinking," Sunak said. However, some pub groups have already warned the costs of wage increases could add 30 pence to the cost of a pint.

Minutes after the announcement, JD Wetherspoon's shares rose 5%. Shares in Marston's gained 6% and Mitchells & Butlers was up 4%.

Keeping with the theme of helping with the cost of living, the Chancellor cancelled a planned rise in fuel duty in the wake of rising petrol prices. Treasury claims this will save £15 on the cost of filling up the average car.

Sunak added this would save £8bn over the next five years. Fuel duty has now been frozen for the 12th year in a row.

Tobacco duty will also increase by an additional 4% for rolling tobacco, with a minimum 1% rise in excise duty.

The Chancellor also announced that from April 2023 there will be a lower rate of air passenger duty for domestic flights. Sunak said 9 million passengers will see a cut in price and that regional airports would benefit from the measure. However, higher fees will be introduced for longer haul flights, over 5,500 miles.