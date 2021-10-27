Autumn Budget 2021: Sunak overhauls UK alcohol duties

New Draught Relief policy

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 2 min read
Some pub groups have warned the costs of wage increases could add 30p to the cost of a pint
Image:

Some pub groups have warned the costs of wage increases could add 30p to the cost of a pint

Rishi Sunak has scrapped a planned increase in duty on alcohol worth £3bn and simplified taxes to help pubs as they struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of main duty rates has been cut from 15 to just six - the stronger the drink, the higher the rate.

Sunak criticised the current system of alcohol taxes as outdated and too complicated, as he revealed the changes.

Spending Review 2021: Improved growth and 'scarring' forecasts boost spending but Sunak tightens borrowing rules

"We are taking advantage of leaving the EU to announce the most radical simplification of alcohol duties for over 140 years," he said. "We are taking five steps today to create a system that is simpler, fairer and healthier."

Stronger red wines, fortified wines, or high-strength ‘white ciders' will see a small increase in their rates. Rose, fruit ciders, liqueurs, lower strength beers and wines will pay less. This means 3p will be taken off a pint of draught beer. There will also be lower rates for craft producers.

"Our reforms make the alcohol duty system simpler, fairer and healthier; they help with the cost of living while tackling problem drinking," Sunak said. However, some pub groups have already warned the costs of wage increases could add 30 pence to the cost of a pint.

Minutes after the announcement, JD Wetherspoon's shares rose 5%. Shares in Marston's gained 6% and Mitchells & Butlers was up 4%. 

Keeping with the theme of helping with the cost of living, the Chancellor cancelled a planned rise in fuel duty in the wake of rising petrol prices. Treasury claims this will save £15 on the cost of filling up the average car.

Autumn Budget 2021: Sunak introduces new fiscal rules as OBR revises growth forecast

Sunak added this would save £8bn over the next five years. Fuel duty has now been frozen for the 12th year in a row.

Tobacco duty will also increase by an additional 4% for rolling tobacco, with a minimum 1% rise in excise duty.

The Chancellor also announced that from April 2023 there will be a lower rate of air passenger duty for domestic flights. Sunak said 9 million passengers will see a cut in price and that regional airports would benefit from the measure. However, higher fees will be introduced for longer haul flights, over 5,500 miles.

 

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Ninety One's Green: 'Deployment of capital in emerging markets in the right way is essential'

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

More on UK

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021
UK

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

OBR forecasts, business rates and spending review

Investment Week
clock 27 October 2021 • 10 min read
Rishi Sunak. Source: Alamy
UK

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor promises greater investment in infrastructure and R&D

Cash increase of 50% to annual R&D spending

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 October 2021 • 1 min read
The Chancellor works on his Budget speech with his staff. Photo: Flickr/HMTreasury
UK

Autumn Budget 2021: £5.9bn allocated to clear current NHS backlogs

Around 5.7m waiting for hospital treatment

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 27 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Budget 2021: Faster growth gives Sunak £30bn to invest in public spending - reports

27 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice: Are women key to your future business?

25 October 2021 • 5 min read
06

All is not as it seems in the world of IPOs

21 October 2021 • 3 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 