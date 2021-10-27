Robeco announces interim targets in path to net zero

The asset management firm said today (27 October) that it plans to increase active ownership activities such as voting and engagement with the top 200 emitters in its portfolio in a push for decarbonisation. It will especially focus on engaging with the 55 companies that are responsible for 20% of its portfolio emissions.

In a statement, it said "with its trajectory of approximately 7% decarbonization year on year, Robeco is likely to move faster than the global economy in the coming years".

The company announced its intention to reach net zero emissions by 2050 last year, and said today also said that it plans to reduce its own operational emissions, such as business travel and electricity, by 35% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

Robeco also announced its intentions to increase talks with sovereign bond issuers, pushing for climate action by governments.

Only 0.5% of $27trn global funds assets are Paris-aligned

"Our vision is that safeguarding economic, environmental and social assets is a prerequisite for a healthy economy and the generation of attractive returns in the future" said Victor Verberk, CIO Fixed Income and Sustainability at Robeco.

"Working in partnership with our clients, Robeco aspires to take a leading role in contributing to a net zero economy, create better and long-term risk-adjusted returns, and look after the world we live in. The low-carbon transition is not only a moral imperative, but also the prime investment opportunity of our generation."

Lucian Peppelenbos, climate strategist at Robeco added: "The biggest risk of climate change is inaction. However, we cannot solve an issue of this magnitude on our own. What we can do is set a clear example, work together and encourage others to follow suit.

"Our role as investors is to finance the transition and to use our leverage as shareholders and bondholders to accelerate it. A net zero economy can only be achieved if we all work together and everyone plays their part: investors, trade and industry, governments, and consumers. So let us take every opportunity to act now."