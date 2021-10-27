DWS profits soar to 'all-time high' in Q3 driven by record high management fees

Net inflows reached €12bn in Q3

DWS benefitted from high management fees
DWS reported record high profits in Q3 thanks to its high management fees which allowed the fund manager to achieve strong overall net inflows.

Adjusted profit before tax increased by 10% to an "all-time high" of €271m in the third quarter. Year-to-date, the figure stands at €766m, up 31% year-on-year.

Net inflows reached €12bn in the three months to September end, with ESG funds very much in favour, attracting €5bn - an increase of €1bn from the previous quarter.

Fidelity pledges 50% reduction in emissions from investment portfolios by 2030

According to DWS, adjusted costs increased by 4% to €393m. For the first three quarters of the year, adjusted costs are now at over €1.5bn, up 10% year-on-year.

This has been driven by a variety of factors including increased costs for services in connection with higher assets under management, as well as professional fees associated with growth projects.

DWS added a further €21bn to AUM in Q3, which hit €880bn. Total revenues, meanwhile, increased by 6% and reached €664m.

Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO, said: "Our strong relationships with our clients across markets globally have enabled us to achieve record values for net inflows, efficiency and profitability in 2021 so far."

Claire Peel, CFO at DWS, added: "Record high management fees led to a record adjusted pre-tax profit and enabled us to bring our adjusted CIR [cost-income ratio] to an all-time low of 59.2 percent despite investments into growth projects in the quarter."

