The Net Zero Sovereign Index covers 115 countries across emerging and developed markets, and is said to be the first index of its kind which incorporates the full range of emerging markets.

Building on the Climate & Nature Sovereign Index, which launched last year, the net zero index aims to support sovereign bond investors' engagements with governments, enabling them to hold public officials to account and encourage positive change.

"A successful net-zero transition requires swift action and adaptations in many other areas, including regulation, consumer habits, technology and - most pertinently for investors - capital allocation," Ninety One stated.

The asset manager added: "Emerging markets are disproportionately exposed to climate change. What is needed is a more thoughtful and forward-looking approach to net zero, one that gives due consideration to the context in which each country operates, its potential to contribute to the world's collective net-zero ambition, and its specific transition pathway."

According to Ninety One, there is an "acute risk" that emerging markets will be starved of the finance they need to transition to net zero. This, in turn, would make it harder for the global economy to decarbonise.

Present net zero approaches can actually have negative economic and social impacts on some of the world's least advantaged communities, "which are often the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change".

"No net-zero in some parts of the world means no net-zero everywhere," the fund manager stated.

Peter Eerdmans, head of fixed income at Ninety One: "With the UN declaring its latest climate report a 'code red for humanity', there can no longer be any doubt that we must act quickly to address climate change.

"The first step in tackling this problem is for investors to get better at assessing whether an investment or portfolio is aligned with a credible net-zero pathway that works for all of the world's 7.9 billion people."