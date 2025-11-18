Partner Insight: Are governments starting to look riskier than corporates?

clock • 1 min read
undefined

Once considered the safest borrowers, governments now face scrutiny more familiar to corporates. Fiscal deficits, political upheaval and tighter monetary policy have pushed long-dated gilt yields above 5.5% – their highest levels since the late 1990s.

The rise reflects more than just inflation and monetary policy. Over the past decade, leverage has shifted away from consumers and corporates and onto government balance sheets. While company debt levels have fallen and household savings have improved, public borrowing has expanded sharply, leaving fiscal credibility once again at the centre of bond pricing.

According to Stephen Snowden, Head of Fixed Income at Artemis, this shift means investors are demanding greater compensation for holding sovereign risk. The distinction between "risk-free" and "risky" assets, he argues, is narrowing – and that could have meaningful implications for portfolio construction in the years ahead.

Read the full article on Investment Week's Fixed Income Portal.

Read more

Related Topics

More on Bonds

Partner Insight: Are governments starting to look riskier than corporates?
Bonds

Partner Insight: Are governments starting to look riskier than corporates?

Artemis
clock 18 November 2025 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Global debt crisis threatens to flip the script on sovereign bonds versus corporate credit
Bonds

Deep Dive: Global debt crisis threatens to flip the script on sovereign bonds versus corporate credit

Tight spreads 'good for long-term investors'

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 14 November 2025 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: What high yield spreads telling investors about bond opportunities
Bonds

Partner Insight: What high yield spreads telling investors about bond opportunities

With the returns of high yield bonds becoming more compelling for investors, questions next turn to how these can be best captured within a portfolio.

Joshua Rank, high yield portfolio manager, and Anthony Brinkman, senior high yield analyst and trader, at Principal Asset Management
clock 06 November 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot