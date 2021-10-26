M&G Credit Income trust appoints iNED

Jane Routledge joins

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Routledge brings more than 30 years' experience to the role
Image:

Routledge brings more than 30 years' experience to the role

The M&G Credit Income trust has appointed Jane Routledge as an independent non-executive director.

Effective 25 October 2021, the former director of marketing and communications for Hermes Fund Managers will join the management engagement, nomination, remuneration and audit committees of the board.

Routledge has also held roles as marketing director and partner at 7IM, client services director at Invesco Perpetual and assistant director at Schroders.

M&G fund value improves but performance concerns persist

She is also currently an iNED and trustee of the Cumbria Education trust.

The £146m trust is sitting at a discount of 3.33%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Chair of the M&G Credit Income board David Simpson said: "Jane has extensive experience of and expertise in the investment management sector and I am confident that she will be a great addition to the board."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

BNY Mellon IM expands Responsible Horizons suite with strategic bond launch

LTAF: Industry asks why wealthy investors warrant 'special treatment'

More on Business roles

Thomas Coughlin of Kinesis Money
Investment

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

Need to recognise inherent flaws in current system

Thomas Coughlin
clock 22 October 2021 • 3 min read
The bank has pushed back against claims it may offload its asset management arm
Investment

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

Sparked by Invesco rumours

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 October 2021 • 1 min read
St James's Place CEO Andrew Croft
Investment

St James's Place AUM up 25% year-on-year

Improving consumer confidence fuelled net inflows

Jenny Turton
clock 21 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Two further fund closures adds to abrdn's growing tally

20 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 