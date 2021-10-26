M&G Credit Income trust appoints iNED

Routledge brings more than 30 years' experience to the role

Effective 25 October 2021, the former director of marketing and communications for Hermes Fund Managers will join the management engagement, nomination, remuneration and audit committees of the board.

Routledge has also held roles as marketing director and partner at 7IM, client services director at Invesco Perpetual and assistant director at Schroders.

M&G fund value improves but performance concerns persist

She is also currently an iNED and trustee of the Cumbria Education trust.

The £146m trust is sitting at a discount of 3.33%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Chair of the M&G Credit Income board David Simpson said: "Jane has extensive experience of and expertise in the investment management sector and I am confident that she will be a great addition to the board."