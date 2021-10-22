SJP commits to 'climate positive' operations by 2025

SJP committed to helping its 'partners' become net zero by 2035

The advice giant has committed to becoming climate positive in its operations by 2025, which means the company will go beyond carbon neutrality and work to remove additional CO2 from the atmosphere in order to create a further environmental benefit, it said.

SJP said it aimed to support its partnership (i.e. its adviser firms) becoming net zero by 2035.

"This means we will encourage our partnership to become net zero practices by providing the support, knowledge, tools, resources and help needed over the next decade to embark on the net zero journey, and we will corporately offset any residual emissions past 2035," SJP said.

By 2035 the firm also said it will be net zero throughout its supply chain, using its influence to encourage suppliers to commit to managing their carbon outputs.

Finally, the firm committed to becoming net zero in its investments by 2050. To achieve that, the advice company said it will ensure all its fund managers consider the environmental impact of their investments, and that all companies it invests with are on their own journey to net zero by 2050.

"In support, we have committed to become net zero by 2050, which is a leading approach for asset managers. We recognise businesses worldwide have the power to raise ambition and accelerate change," SJP said.

"We take clear responsibility for our carbon output as a company."

Andrew Croft, chief executive of St. James's Place, opened the London Stock Exchange with fellow FTSE 100 chief executives for the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, earlier this year.

Race to Zero is a global campaign rallying companies, cities, and financial institutions to take action to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and become net zero by 2050.

This year the UK will host the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, aimed at inspiring businesses to take action and address climate change.