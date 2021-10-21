Evergrande secures bond-extension

The three-month extension to the $260m bond issued by joint venture Jumbo Fortune Enterprise provides much-needed respite for the company.

On Wednesday (20 October), Evergrande's proposed deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group to Hopson Development Holdings was scrapped after the latter failed to meet the requirements to make a general offer.

Evergrande: Opportunity catalyst or the next 'Lehmans-like scenario'? Shares in the company fell close to 14% following the collapse of the deal.

The next stumbling block for the developer will be the expiry of the 30-day grace period for it to pay £83.5m in offshore bond coupon payments, which would push Evergrande into default.

However, according to a filing with the exchange yesterday, the company refuted claims that the grace periods for the payment of the interest on its US dollar-denominated bonds, due in September and October, had not expired, Reuters reported.