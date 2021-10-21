Evergrande secures bond-extension

The lifeline comes after a $2.6bn deal to sell part of the business fell through

clock • 1 min read
Evergrande's proposed deal had fallen through
Image:

Evergrande's proposed deal had fallen through

China’s Evergrande Group has confirmed it has secured an extension on a defaulted bond a day after a deal to sell a $2.6bn stake in its property services unit fell through, according to Reuters reports.

The three-month extension to the $260m bond issued by joint venture Jumbo Fortune Enterprise provides much-needed respite for the company.

On Wednesday (20 October), Evergrande's proposed deal to sell a 50.1% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group to Hopson Development Holdings was scrapped after the latter failed to meet the requirements to make a general offer.

Evergrande: Opportunity catalyst or the next 'Lehmans-like scenario'?

Shares in the company fell close to 14% following the collapse of the deal.

The next stumbling block for the developer will be the expiry of the 30-day grace period for it to pay £83.5m in offshore bond coupon payments, which would push Evergrande into default.

However, according to a filing with the exchange yesterday, the company refuted claims that the grace periods for the payment of the interest on its US dollar-denominated bonds, due in September and October, had not expired, Reuters reported.

Related Topics

More on Markets

St James's Place CEO Andrew Croft
Investment

St James's Place AUM up 25% year-on-year

Improving consumer confidence fuelled net inflows

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 21 October 2021 • 1 min read
Market Movers blog: What's the latest in markets?
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Bitcoin hits new record as it tops $66,000

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 21 October 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: Javid warns country could hit 100,000 cases per day

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 21 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Schroders bolsters sustainable investment team with new hires

18 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 