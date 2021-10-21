NextWealth: ESG badged funds lead over full ESG integration

Only a fifth of advisers plan full ESG integration

clock • 1 min read
A fifth of financial advisers pplan full ESG integration, report finds, report finds
Image:

A fifth of financial advisers pplan full ESG integration, report finds, report finds

Only a fifth of financial advisers plan to fully integrate ESG investing into clients’ portfolios, with most preferring a core and satellite approach that uses badged ESG solutions, according to NextWealth.

Following from their first report that was published in April, NextWealth's latest update of their ESG Tracker Study focused on ESG badged funds, finding that they continue to lead financial adviser preference.

According to the report, financial advice professionals say that they expect two thirds of their clients' investments to be in non-ESG funds. One fifth will be in funds which have full ESG integration, while 13% will be in badged funds or solutions with specific sustainable investment or carbon reduction objectives.

It notes that among advisers that are using badged funds, ‘ESG', ‘Ethical' and ‘Sustainable' are the most popular.

 "Whether or not one agrees with the recent flurry of ESG badged product launches, fund managers have recognised that in order to capture assets for clients interested in investing in this way, they will need badged funds and solutions," said Heather Hopkins, managing director of NextWealth.

"It is currently what financial advisers are most comfortable using. Interestingly, there is significant overlap in usage of these products, suggesting that the badge itself is less important than having a badge."

Peter Chadborn, director of Plan Money, who was interviewed for the report, said: "You go so far, and you realise you need some help with it. Whether we would be full or partial with a solution and talking to clients, most are saying, I do not want a full ESG solution. But I want part of my portfolio in that direction.

"It is all very well, picking your badges and saying I want some of this, I want some of that. And then underneath that it's understanding, how can I monitor the risk within that?"

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Capital Group finds ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting

Bond yields soar as expected rate hike looms

More on ESG

Partner Content: Going beyond: How are funds standing out in a crowded ESG sector?
Partner Insight

Partner Content: Going beyond: How are funds standing out in a crowded ESG sector?

The need for fund managers to go above and beyond when it comes to sustainable investing strategies is essential as the sector’s popularity continues to increase. We speak to Columbia Threadneedle Investments fund manager Sonal Sagar about how they are...

Hardeep Tawakley
Hardeep Tawakley
clock 21 October 2021 • 2 min read
Rishi Sunak urged to develop clear net zero transition plans.
Investment

IA calls on Chancellor for 'competitive' budget to aid green transition

"This is a vital budget"

Alex Rolandi
clock 21 October 2021 • 2 min read
Erin Leonard, Shannon Lancaster and Jennifer Anderson
ESG

Road to COP26: This year must do more for climate change

Three experts give their views

Erin Leonard, Shannon Lancaster and Jennifer Anderson
clock 21 October 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Schroders bolsters sustainable investment team with new hires

18 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 