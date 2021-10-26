VCT industry cautiously hope for budget boost

VCT investment is up 437%

David Hall of the VCTA
David Hall of the VCTA

Venture Capital Trusts are currently on track for a bumper year with fundraising put in the fast lane thanks to the government’s decision to increase dividend tax rates next April.

However, eyes are now on the Chancellor's red briefcase to see if he will target VCTs to pay for the Covid bill, or make the regime more favourable as he pursues the levelling up agenda. 

AIC calls for removal of stamp duty for investment companies

Figures from the Wealth Club showed that total VCT investment is up 437% (£127.7m) so far this tax year compared to last (£23.8m). This puts it on track to overtake the last biggest year in VCT history, 2005/2006 when £779m was raised because the tax relief was temporarily increased from 30% to 40%. 

"The government's recent decision to increase dividends tax rates by 1.25 percentage points from April next year has unsurprisingly already prompted investors to pour cash into venture capital trusts ahead of the increase," said Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter.  

"But the fact that most investors tend to invest under £50,000 into VCTs makes the £60,000 maximum income tax relief, on a £200,000 investment, appear quite generous, and in this light VCTs could well be a target for the Chancellor given it would allow him to target wealthy individuals without breaking any manifesto pledges," he continued. 

However, the Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA) is hopeful for a more favourable Budget day based on its recent conversations with HM Treasury. 

David Hall, chair of the VCTA and managing director of YFM Equity Partners, said the VCTA's conversations have revolved around how funding regulations can be relaxed to ensure the UK regions are benefiting. 

Figures from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) show that VCTs are already playing a significant role in injecting cash into businesses outside of London and therefore assisting the much-touted levelling-up agenda.  

VCTs invested £695m in small UK businesses in the first half of the year and an estimated 56% of that investment was directed outside of London, according to the AIC report.  

Richard Manley, CEO of Seneca Partners, noted that as businesses continue the recovery process from Covid-19, coupled with the withdrawal of government support measures, investment from the private sector will need to go up. 

"In a political and economic landscape full of uncertainty, which continues to be heavily impacted by Brexit and Covid-19, SMEs need to be able to act decisively and with confidence," he said. "They require capital on their balance sheets to be able to do that and VCTs and EIS [Enterprise Investment Schemes] have a key role to play."

Along with the ask for an increase in the tax relief, the VCTA is also requesting two specific changes to the current model:

  • To increase recycling of capital and unlock further funding to harmonise the limits for recycled capital and raising of new money. The VCTA believes the current model is weighted towards raising new money as a source of capital rather than recycling capital from the successful investment.
  • Base the age tests on the age of the activity rather than the age of the company. In many cases businesses change and pivot such that the activity needing finance is much younger than the company itself. 

The second ask is crucial if the UK government really wants venture capital money to continue to spread throughout the regions, according to Hall. 

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

He said his fund looks to invest when a company has around 20 employees and a turnover of £2m-£3m. Outside the Southeast, those businesses tend to take  about two more years to get to that point. 

"If it is taking businesses slightly longer to grow, or get to the right stage, we want to make sure in the levelling up agenda that we do not exclude them by setting age limits," the managing director pointed out. 

However, Hall acknowledges more research may be needed to prove this to HM Treasury so it might not be on the table this year. 

The AIC, acknowledging the strain the Chancellor is under, has simply asked for a "public commitment to supporting VCTs over the longer-term" at the Budget. 

And they may get just that as Moore flags that despite the fact the Chancellor could tweak the regime, it is not in the "big league" of government spending. 

"Once more, the Chancellor and Prime Minister are on the campaign trail to boost long-term investment in British companies, and have signalled their desire for investors to prioritise illiquid investments," he explained.

"Tweaking the tax regime around VCTs at the same time might give off the wrong message."

