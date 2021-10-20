Bens Creek IPO 'on the wrong side of the energy transition'

The company successful raised £7m at a placing price of 10 pence per ordinary share, valuing the firm at £35m, and rose 5% on its first day of trading.

This fundraise was specifically issued in order to finance the coal mining operations of the company, including "the refurbishment of the company's coal preparation plant and railroad" and "the acquisition of mining equipment".

The company listed its key assets as 17.2m in-place tons of metallurgical coal resources, proven and probable recoverable coal reserves of 2.34m tons, and a coal preparation plant and rail loadout facilities in good condition, built in 1992 with a nominal throughput of 500tph raw coal, among others.

Chief executive of Bens Creek, Adam Wilson, noted that there was "substantial investor demand" and the placing was "significantly oversubscribed".

Such a successful IPO for Bens Creek, which openly and explicitly detailed the above, demonstrates a willingness in the UK to back the continued extraction of coal, a move which is at odds with the messaging of the upcoming COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Harry Thompson, portfolio manager at King & Shaxson Ethical Investing, said the company was "clearly on the wrong side of the energy transition, particularly heading into COP26 where we expect coal to come under pressure, particularly in developed nations".

"The company's mine provides coal for steel production, which firstly highlights the challenge ahead to decarbonise heavy industry," he said.

"Hydrogen is touted as the solution, and although it is still in its infancy, its gaining greater traction. Even this week we have seen Ineos unveil their $2.3bn European green hydrogen investment plan, which came after ITM Power's (hydrogen electrolysers) £250m fund raise last week."

Damien Lardoux, head of impact investing at EQ Investors, also explained that the firm was involved in the extraction of coal used to produce steel, known as coking coal, rather than thermal coal, and expressed frustration with the trajectory of the steel industry.

"Coal has been an essential element in the production of steel," he explained. "I guess what is annoying in this announcement is that we are financing the expansion of a company promoting the use of coal in the production of steel whereas we should be financing alternative solutions which are far less carbon intensive.

"But there is also an element that we need to work better as a society is around steel usage. Whilst it is a highly recycled commodity, there is a growing demand for steel so we need to think whether unlimited GDP growth should be our main target or whether we should try to live within our planet boundaries."