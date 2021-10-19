Chawton Global Investors appoints David Forster as executive chairman

Forster will lead the strategic development of the business across marketing, distribution and operations, working with CIO and founding partner Michael Crawford.

Forster held previous roles as founder and partner at IBIS Capital Partners, CEO and co-founder of IBIS Capital, managing director at Citigroup and a director for Merrill Lynch. He also is an advisor to Fable Studio and sits on the board of Contagious Communications.

"We are very lucky to have David joining the Chawton team, which will benefit from both his extensive investment and business experience," said Crawford.

"David will lead the strategic development of Chawton as we approach the third anniversary of our flagship fund and look to build out our client and distribution network."

Forster added: "I am delighted to be joining Chawton and look forward to working with Michael and the team in growing the business and reaching new clients and investors."