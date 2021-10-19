Life Science REIT IPO aims to raise £300m after lining up £445m investment pipeline

The company will launch an IPO on AIM by way of a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer, targeting the issue of 300 million ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the company, at an issue price of 100p per share, with admission expected in mid-November.

Ironstone Asset Management has been appointed its investment adviser, with a management team led by Simon Farnsworth, some of the members of which have committed to invest around £3m in the issue.

Investors in Life Science REIT will have exposure to a diversified portfolio of properties across the UK, with particular focus on the "Golden Triangle" of Oxford, Cambridge and London's St Pancras, which are typically leased or intended to be leased to tenants operating in the life sciences sector, including wet and dry laboratories, offices and co-working space, manufacturing and testing facilities, and data centres.

Of the £445m investment pipeline identified by Ironstone Asset Management, £305m is under exclusivity or in advanced negotiations, including £220m of income-producing assets providing an initial yield of 5% and £85m of "forward funding/development opportunities".

Farnsworth, who is managing director of Ironstone Asset Management, said: "The investment adviser's capability to source off-market opportunities outside of a competitive process has enabled us to create a pipeline of well-located quality assets.

"Given the strength of the management team's network, combined with our first mover advantage in this new listed sub-sector, the REIT is hoping to become a first-stop for institutions and private investors alike seeking to add life science real estate exposure to their portfolios."

Life Science REIT is targeting a net asset value (NAV) total return in excess of 10% per annum and an initial dividend yield of 4% per annum, with the intention to grow to 5% per annum in the "early years", it said.

It expects that the largest ten tenants will initially contribute approximately 54% of the rental income.

Claire Boyle, chair of the Life Science REIT, said: "The UK's increasing focus on life science spending has led to increased demand for high quality real estate in key locations, a focus that has been sharpened by the global experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Quality life science properties are centred on a small number of key geographic locations in the UK where supply is constrained, demand is high, vacancy is low and rents are rising, offering attractive opportunities for investment. Demand for life science properties in key locations continues to rise and we believe our highly experienced team is well placed to capitalise on the opportunity."

The new REIT has a tiered fee structure that allows investors to "benefit as it grows in scale", with a tiered advisory fee starting at 1.1% of NAV and declining to 0.75% of NAV.