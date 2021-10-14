EQ Investors publishes annual sustainability report

Fourth annual report

EQ Investors have published their fourth annual report
EQ Investors have published their fourth annual report

EQ Investors, the boutique wealth manager, has published its fourth annual impact report, documenting the environmental and social benefits of its ‘Positive Impact’ portfolios.

The report stated that for every £1m that was invested in its EQ Positive Impact Adventurous portfolio, the impact included 52m litres of wastewater cleaned (equivalent to 402 households' wastewater), 75 tonnes of waste recycled and 623 hours of school, further and adult education delivered.

For the first time, the report explains the ‘theory of change' framework that the company uses to build its impact metrics and assess the impact of each investment, through linking a company's activities to a set of targets based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It documents three case studies covering "the setting of climate change targets; human rights in supply changes; and tackling obesity through nutrition".

The report explains that EQ measures carbon emissions throughout the value chain of its investments, while conducting a stress-test to "show how the positive impact investment approach is likely to investment value from a climate policy crackdown".

"There can be no denying the impact of the pandemic on all our lives over the past eighteen months. Amongst the many changes seen as a result of the emergence of Covid-19 is a sharpened appetite for sustainability" said Louisiana Salge, senior sustainability specialist at EQ.

"At the same time, it reinforced the value of our efforts to prioritise impact factors in our investment approach. It's clear that more of us want to act and do something about today's issues - whether it's social and economic inequalities or climate change, and investing is a powerful way to make a difference."

EQ Investors were this year's winners of the Best Sustainable and ESG Wealth Manager or DFM Group in the Investment Week Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards.

