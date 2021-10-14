AllianceBernstein boosts product and distribution teams with two senior hires

Appointments to boost EMEA product and client leadership in London

clock • 1 min read
New hires to join in December and Q1 2022
Image:

AllianceBernstein has made two senior appointments with the aim of boosting its EMEA product and client leadership in London.

Honor Solomon will join the firm as head of retail EMEA, while Mike Thompson will lead its global fixed income business development strategy.

Solomon will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, management and distribution for AllianceBernstein's EMEA retail business.

She will join in the first quarter of 2022, having previously been head of retail distribution at Legal & General Investment Management, and will report to Onur Erzan, head of global client group.

Former Pictet EM head joins Australian investment boutique

Thompson, meanwhile, will be responsible for driving growth and brand-building efforts for the company's fixed income range

He joins the firm from alternative asset manager, ICG, where he was global head of the financial institutions group and European head of marketing and client relations. Thompson will take up the role in December.

