'Reservations' around illiquid weightings in 'untested' LTAF model

Long-Term Asset Funds continue to come under fire following the collapse of the Woodford fund over two years ago. The statement follows the Association of Investment Companies warning on Wednesday (13 October) that non-professional investors should not invest in such products to prevent any similar failures to the Woodford saga in the future.

"It's refreshing to see a trade organisation commissioning bold research on the extent of broken trust following the collapse of the Woodford Equity Income fund, although it would be more refreshing still if it was coming from the open-ended industry," said Moira O'Neill, head of personal finance at interactive investor.

"Instead, the industry ploughs ahead with the much-mooted Long Term Assets Fund. In a lower-for-longer environment, it makes sense to look to alternative assets, and the investment trust sector doesn't have all the answers.

"But we still have reservations about illiquid assets going into an open-ended structure. You can have all the checks and balances, but with the model untested, there is currently more to worry about than get excited about."