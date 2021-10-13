IMF warns of inflation risk in UK - reports

UK recovery to lag other G7 nations

UK recovery to lag other G7 nations - IMF
UK recovery to lag other G7 nations - IMF

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday (12 October) that inflation risks in the UK are “skewed to the upside”, The Times has reported.

IMF also said that the economic recovery has weakened in most rich nations due to the impact of the Delta variant of Covid-19, while also highlighting how supply chain issues and widespread shortages continue to plague the global economy.

Following a sharp contraction in 2020 due to the pandemic, the global economy rebounded strongly in the first half of 2021 as many countries around the world opened up.

But this momentum has "weakened", IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

According to IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, one of the biggest problems hindering recovery is high inflation, particularly in the UK and US where it is running at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively.

Real estate market 'shows signs of recovery'

A "mismatch between demand and supply" is part of the problem, but also, in the case of the UK, are soaring gas prices.

IMF urged policymakers worldwide to take care to provide ongoing economic support without promoting instability in financial markets, Reuters also reported.

Gopinath said that inflation was likely to stabilise in most places by mid-2022, but the UK's recovery will lag other G7 nations and inflation will not stabilise until 2023 in the country.

The British economy is set to still be 3% smaller in 2024, by which time other leading countries are forecast to have bounced back.

