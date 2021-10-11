Bluefield Partners appoints new investment director

He was renewables investment director at Alpha Real Capital from November 2017 to September 2021 and, prior to that, was a managing partner at the Barcelona-based sustainable investment specialist SI Capital Private Equity.

James Armstrong, managing partner at Bluefield Partners, said Covington will bring "significant" wind, solar and capital markets expertise to the team, which has been involved in more than £4bn renewable funds and transactions in both the UK and Europe, including over £1bn in the UK since December 2011.

"Michael has long and relevant M&A experience in the European wind and solar sectors where we are seeing many attractive opportunities following the broadening of the company's mandate in June 2020 and building on the recent portfolio acquisition of 109 small-scale UK onshore wind turbines from Arena Capital Partners for approximately £60m," said Armstrong.

Placing your trust in renewables: Specialist funds from both sides of the pond will deliver

The Bluefield Solar Income fund acquires and manages UK-based renewable energy and storage projects to generate long-term dividends for shareholders, with no less than 75% of its gross assets invested into UK solar assets.

The company can also invest up to 25% of its assets into wind, hydro and storage technologies.

Covington added: "I am so excited to be joining the Bluefield Partners team having personally followed closely their impressive progress since the IPO of Bluefield Solar in 2013.

"I am keen to add my experience in the wind and solar sectors to the Bluefield Partners investment platform."